Senator Kamala Harris was one of the first prominent Democrats to call for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s resignation on Friday after a racist photo from his medical school yearbook came to light. But that didn’t stop Donald Trump Jr. from gleefully retweeting her congratulatory message to Northam from over a year ago.

After spending the majority of his “A Closer Look” segment on the Democratic governor’s abysmal reaction to the photo that appeared to show him either wearing blackface or a KKK hood, Meyers couldn’t help but spend a couple of minutes on Don Jr.’s hypocrisy.

“Now the response from Democrats has been nearly unanimous,” the host said. “Basically every major Democrat in the state of Virginia and Washington and across the country has called on Northam to resign. And yet at least one Republican tried to use the Northam scandal against Democrats.”

Harris’ 2017 tweet hailed Northam for “showing that Virginia won’t stand for hatred and bigotry,” to which the president’s son replied this week, “ Well this is awkward & didn’t age well at all.”

“You might not want to comment on what’s awkward and not aging well,” Meyers shot back. “Your dad is the birther who proposed a Muslim ban and said Nazis are ‘fine people,’ so maybe sit this one out, Grease Frightening.”

The late-night host’s message was nearly identical to what Sen. Harris’ communications director tweeted at Trump Jr. over the weekend. “Your dad said nazis were very fine people,” she wrote. “Maybe sit this one out.”