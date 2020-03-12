Seth Meyers just happened to notice an “absolutely insane” rant from Fox Business host Trish Regan this week that helpfully sums up the message that President Donald Trump and so many other Fox viewers are receiving on a nightly basis about the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve reached a tipping point,” Regan declared Monday night. “The chorus of hate being leveled at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him and only him for a virus that originated halfway around the world. This is yet another attempt to impeach the president.”

“Cool,” the Late Night host replied. “Thank you for time-traveling here from an old episode of Dynasty to tell us that. Seriously, don’t you have a bunch of dalmations to steal?”

“Trump and his allies on Fox News are manufacturing an alternate reality where coronavirus is a fake crisis being inflamed by Democrats for political purposes,” Meyers explained. But at the same time, he accused Trump of being “very eager” to use the crisis for his own “personal and political benefit,” most notably by proposing a bailout for the industries that support him.

Mostly, he could not believe the Fox host was comparing coronavirus to impeachment. “Democrats aren’t even talking about impeachment,” he said. “They’re all huddled around TVs desperately hoping Joe Biden doesn’t get into a fistfight with a voter.”

