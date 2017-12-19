Seth Meyers Exposes How GOP Tax Bill Will ‘Personally Enrich’ Trump

Before the Republican Party gets a chance to try and pass its deeply unpopular tax bill on Tuesday, Seth Meyers took “A Closer Look” at the taxpayers who are set to benefit most from the legislation’s generous cuts for the wealthiest members of society. Including President Donald Trump.

But first, Meyers had to address Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who once pressed Democrats to seat Republican Senator Scott Brown before a planned vote on the Affordable Care Act, but is now rushing ahead with a vote on the tax plan before Alabama Senator-elect Doug Jones can be seated.

“So, McConnell claimed to care about democracy only when it was convenient for him in opposing a bill that would give health care to millions of Americans,” Meyers said. “And now that he’s ramming through a tax cut for corporations, he’s changed his mind.” Quoting Trump, he then called McConnell the “worst of the worst.”

Meyers also zeroed in on Senator Bob Corker, a frequent critic of the president, who has all of a sudden decided to support the tax bill after a provision was added that would specifically benefit him financially. The host pointed out that this “lucrative tax break for commercial real estate investors” would also “personally enrich” Trump and his family. Corker has since claimed he didn’t even know about the change to the bill.

“Who knows? Maybe that’s true,” Meyers said. “But if that’s the case, Republicans are doing a bad job defending themselves.” Corker said he didn’t even the read the text of the bill that he now supports.

Summing up Corker’s argument, the host said, “This doesn’t benefit me, I haven’t read the bill, I don’t understand the bill, this is ridiculous, and if you’ll excuse me, I have to go vote for the bill.”