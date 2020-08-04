Seth Meyers Exposes ‘Sociopath’ Jared Kushner’s ‘Evil’ Coronavirus Plan

After running down the latest horrifying statistic about the coronavirus pandemic, Seth Meyers pointed out Monday night that all of this could have been avoided if the United States had implemented a “coordinated national testing strategy.”

And as it turns out, “We almost had one, until Jared Kushner slithered out of his Westworld milk bath and fucked it up,” as the Late Night host put it.

Last week, Vanity Fair reported that it was the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner who was put in charge of creating such a plan but then ultimately scrapped it before it could get started.

“I guess it’s not surprising to learn that Jared Kushner is a sociopath,” Meyers said. “I mean, look at him. He looks like Hannibal Lecter in a CW reboot of Silence of the Lambs.”

One member of Kushner’s team allegedly advised against a national testing plan because at the beginning of the crisis, only Democratic-run states were being hit hard by the virus. “The political folks believed that because it was going to be relegated to Democratic states, that they could blame those governors, and that would be an effective political strategy,” a public health expert said.

Apparently, Kushner decided to follow that advice, because, according to another participant in the working group Kushner led, it “just went poof into thin air.”

“So they had a national testing plan and then scrapped it so they could blame the whole thing on Democratic governors,” Meyers recapped. “Not only is that evil, it’s stupid. This is an infectious disease. This virus has traveled all over the world. Did they not realize it could travel to red states too?”

The host imagined Kushner thinking, “It’s a perfect plan. As long as no one from New York never goes to Florida.” As Trump’s photo appeared on screen, he added, “Shit!”

