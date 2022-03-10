Seth Meyers Goes After Lauren Boebert for Idiotic ‘Prince John’ Flub

President Biden announced yesterday that the U.S. would ban all Russian energy imports—another move in response to Putin’s deadly, civilian-targeting war on Ukraine—which brought out all the usual conservative trolls from under their respective bridges.

But first, Late Night host Seth Meyers felt it was “a good time to pause and acknowledge how insane it is that we continue to buy oil from brutal regimes like Russia and Saudi Arabia.” (A good point by Seth, and you can also add Venezuela to that list.)

Despite the Biden administration outpacing Trump’s in issuing permits to allow oil drilling on federal land, oil companies’ profits soaring to astronomical heights, and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, which has contributed to a worldwide oil-supply shortage (thanks to countries refusing Russian oil), Republicans have used all this as an opportunity to blame Biden for rising gas prices stateside.

“So, the GOP complaints about gas prices are obviously cynical, hollow politics, and by far the dumbest example came from Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Fox News last night when she tried to slam the Biden administration but seemed to lose her train of thought,” said Meyers.

Cut to Boebert, who said to racist Fox News host Jesse Watters, “Here’s Biden’s energy policy: anyone but America. OPEC, Venezuela, you name it. If it’s not American energy, Joe doesn’t want it,” later adding, “I don’t know who’s running the federal government these days—Joe Biden or Prince John from… uh… Prince John.”

“Yeah, you know, Prince John from… Prince John,” cracked Meyers. “In all seriousness, and I want to be charitable here because she’s a member of Congress and an elected official, so even if we disagree I want to engage with her in good faith, here’s my sincere and honest question: What the fuck are you talking about?!”

“To just try and figure out what she might be talking about I googled Prince John, and this was on the first page of results,” he continued, before throwing to a clip of Prince John from Disney’s 1973 animated version of Robin Hood (There was, of course, a real Prince John as well, but it is highly unlikely that is who Boebert was referencing.)

“This person should not be an elected official,” Meyers concluded. “From now on, instead of calling her Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, I’m just going to call her Lauren Boebert… from Lauren Boebert.”

Also, in case you might be forgetting, Boebert is married to a man who likes flashing his penis at unsuspecting teenage girls.