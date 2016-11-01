Seth Meyers Has Had Enough of Hillary’s Damn Emails

The last time Seth Meyers was sitting behind his Late Night desk, Hillary Clinton was “coasting” to victory. Four days later, the race has been “upended” by FBI Director James Comey. There have been so many “October surprises” in this election that Meyers is now predicting a “January surprise” in which “President Trump has taken all of America’s gold and fled to China.”

Given all of the insane things Trump has done during this election campaign, Meyers said the press obsessing over Clinton’s emails is like if during the O.J. Simpson trial “everyone was focused on whether the Ford Bronco had up-to-date registration.” And Comey’s letter to Congress was “so vague” that it was like America got a voicemail that just said, “We need to talk.”

“This is not the time for vagaries! We need details! We need cold, hard facts!” Meyers exclaimed. But when he found out the emails came from Anthony Weiner’s computer, he said, “Oh, fuck me! Go back to being vague.”

But Meyers also said the latest email story has exposed the “hypocrisy” of both parties, with the Democrats, who have been praising Comey now calling for his head, and Republicans who once hated Comey now singing his praises. Donald Trump isn’t even sure the system is “rigged” anymore.

But when Trump called the latest scandal “bigger than Watergate,” Meyers wasn’t buying it. “I’d be shocked if Trump even knew what Watergate was,” he said. And he went after the media for “baselessly speculating” about what may or may not be in the emails.

With Republicans “foaming at the mouth for another four years of paralyzing political dysfunction,” it’s no wonder Clinton would rather watch cat GIFs.