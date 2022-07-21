Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s Desperate Plan to Avoid Prosecution

On the eve of what could be the Jan. 6 Committee’s final primetime hearing on Thursday, Seth Meyers dug into recent reports that suggest Donald Trump only wants to run for president again so he can avoid prison time.

As the Emmy-nominated Late Night host put it, the congressional committee investigating the insurrection has already provided “ample evidence that Trump and his gang of oddly-shaped goons committed multiple crimes,” something that “seemed obvious” while the attack on the Capitol was still underway.

With this in mind, he also called out Attorney General Merrick Garland for only looking into Trump’s potentially criminal behavior after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s “shocking” testimony. “You’re just now getting around to discussing Trump?” he asked. “You’re six years late! Did you also just start watching Fleabag?!”

All of this brought Meyers to the news that Trump is reportedly so “afraid of the various criminal investigations into his activities on Jan. 6” that he wants to announce his 2024 campaign as soon as possible. “He thinks being a candidate, and specifically president again, will protect him from going to jail,” Meyers explained, adding, “It’s pretty amazing that when Trump ran in 2016 his slogan was ‘lock her up’ and in 2024 it’s going to be, ‘Vote for me or I’m gonna go to jail.’”

“I, for one, don’t think Trump needs another get-out-of-jail-free card,” he continued. “His whole life has been a get-out-of-jail-free card. I’m pretty sure Trump could park his golf cart on the BQE in the middle of rush hour and the cops would just set up orange cones around him.”

Ultimately, Meyers said the big question at the center of these hearings is whether Trump can “simply escape accountability for a criminal plan to overthrow the government by running for president and declaring himself untouchable.”

