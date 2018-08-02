Seth Meyers Roasts Trump’s Laughable Grocery Store Ignorance

Seth Meyers had some important things he wanted to talk about on his show Wednesday, but first he had to comment on President Donald Trump’s assertion at a rally the night before that buying groceries requires a picture ID.

“Trump was at a rally in Florida last night where he called for voter ID laws to stop undocumented immigrants, which is a thing that does not happen,” the Late Night host began, “and in the process Trump proved once again that he is a man of the people who is in touch with the lives of average Americans.”

During the rally, Trump told supporters, “if you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID.” In response, Meyers told him, “No, you don’t.”

“Unless you’re buying your groceries at a strip club,” he continued. “Trump has no idea how daily life works for the average American.” Meyers imagined Trump saying, “You need an I.D. to buy groceries, and then sometimes the groceries don’t fit in your helicopter. And your butler has to ride home in the second helicopter. You guys get it, I don’t know why I’m telling you this.”

“And true to form, the president who thinks you need ID to buy groceries also thinks that voters are demanding more tax cuts for rich people,” Meyers added, tying Trump’s out-of-touch comments to his administration’s latest policy proposal.

During Wednesday’s White House press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders managed to defend Trump’s grocery store I.D. theory by suggesting that the president, who doesn’t drink, must have been talking about alcohol.

“I'm pretty sure that everybody in here who’s been to a grocery store that’s purchased beer or wine has probably had to show their ID,” Sanders remarked. “If they didn’t, then that’s probably a problem with the grocery store.”