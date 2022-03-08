Seth Meyers Slams Trump and Hannity’s Crazy Plan for Bombing Russia

Seth Meyers spent most of his latest “A Closer Look” segment Monday night imagining just how much worse the situation in Ukraine could be right now if Donald Trump had successfully pulled off his coup and remained president.

“We came very close to a world where Trump was still in charge during Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine, which is scary for many reasons,” the Late Night host explained. “One of which is Trump keeps giving us a glimpse as to how he would have responded. And as usual it has that unique Trump blend of being both terrifying and incredibly stupid at the same time.”

Meyers was referring to the idea Trump floated over the weekend to GOP donors about painting the Chinese flag on U.S. planes so they can “bomb the shit out of Russia” and then “sit back and watch” as those two superpowers went to war with each other.

“He definitely gets his ideas from cartoons,” the host said. “I mean, this is a slightly stupider version of Bugs Bunny dressing up as a sexy lady to distract Elmer Fudd.” He then imagined Trump saying, “We put the Chinese flag on the planes and if that doesn’t work, we paint a tunnel on the side of a mountain.”

Meyers also had an inkling of where Trump may have gotten his latest “insane idea” from: Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who recently called on NATO to take out the Russian convoy headed for Kyiv, adding, “And then nobody takes credit for it, so then Putin won’t know who to hit back.”

“Do you genuinely think that’s how it works?” Meyers asked. “It’s a mystery unless someone takes credit for it? It’s an aerial bombing, not a fart at a dinner party.”

As for those on the right who are claiming this “never would have happened on Trump’s watch,” the host singled out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who laughably said Russia wouldn’t have dared invade Ukraine “because Trump would have kicked their ass.”

“He would have kicked their ass,” Meyers said as Graham. “But he would have done it with a shoe that said ‘China’ on the bottom so when they looked at their pants later they’d say, ‘No I know who kicked my ass’ and a war would have started between those two countries and we’d be walking on easy street.”

