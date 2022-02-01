Seth Meyers: Don’t Ignore Trump’s Insurrection ‘Confession’

“Donald Trump made it clear this weekend that he’s leading a pro-coup movement intent on dismantling American democracy,” Seth Meyers said in his first “A Closer Look” segment of the week on Monday. The Late Night host was referring first to Trump’s proposed pardons for January 6th rioters and then, more directly, to his admission in a subsequent statement that he did indeed want former Vice President Mike Pence to “overturn” the 2020 election on that day.

“For a year now, Trump and his cronies have insisted, ludicrously, that January 6th was not an insurrection and that all they were trying to do was follow the law,” Meyers continued, proceeding to mock the former president for repeatedly using the phrase “hear ye, hear ye” during his attempt to equate his own criminal actions with Thomas Jefferson. “But one thing you can always count on with Trump,” he added, “is that eventually he’ll tire himself out and just confess. He can’t help it. He just blurts it out. He did it with collusion, he did it with Ukraine.”

And that trend continued with Trump’s latest comments, which did not get all that much attention from the media over the weekend.

“If the Vice President (Mike Pence) had ‘absolutely no right’ to change the Presidential Election results in the Senate, despite fraud and many other irregularities, how come the Democrats and RINO Republicans, like Wacky Susan Collins, are desperately trying to pass legislation that will not allow the Vice President to change the results of the election?” Trump “wrote” in a statement that he would have tweeted were he not still banned from Twitter for inciting violence. “Actually, what they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!”

“There’s no crime that Trump could commit that he wouldn’t later confess to,” Meyers said in disbelief. “He just exhausts all the excuses until he decides, ‘Screw it, I’m guilty, baby!’”

If it had been Trump on trial for murder instead of O.J. Simpson, the host joked, “the quote would have been, ‘The gloves don’t fit, but you don’t need gloves to stab a guy.’”

“But this is how it always is with this guy,” he continued. “He stuns you by confessing and then hopes we’ll just shrug and let it go.”

So far, that seems to be exactly what’s happening.

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.