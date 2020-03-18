Seth Rogen Gets High and Live Tweets ‘Cats’ So We Don’t Have To

Well, it’s one way to pass the hours of self-isolation.

Seth Rogen lifted the internet out of its collective gloom around COVID-19 catstrophising in the wee hours of Wednesday morning after he got stoned, stuck on the new and much maligned Cats movie and live tweeted the experience, with hilarious results.

Rogen’s musings on the disastrous production included questions about the size of the cats and how the actors were coached to carry themselves in cat-like fashion. There was even a series of increasingly desperate attempts to figure who or what the hell was “Jellicle.”

Smarty pants English Literature majors were quick to give the answer to Seth: “Jellicle cats” are a fictional feline from T. S. Eliot’s 1939 book of kids poems, Old Possum’s Book Of Practical Cats, which inspired Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved stage musical on which the movie was based.

And, yes, that Tweet does indeed suggest that Rogen was disappearing so far down a dope-fueled sink hole that he was even watching the extras and behind the scenes commentary.

Needless to say, the hive soon began to weigh in with their own Cats anecdotes, of which an account of CGI censoring attracted Rogen’s delight.

And while Rogen, who has a long and enviable history of playing feckless stoners in movies such as Knocked Up and Superbad, took liberal pops at Cats star Judi Dench, there was one actor and confirmed coronvirus sufferer who escaped his critique.

While Rogen was engaged in his hot take on Cats and presumably eating vast quantities of delicious ice cream, another seasoned member of the twitteratti, Chrissy Teigen, was also working up a head of steam taking Melania Trump to task for her response to the new coronavirus thus far:

While Teigen’s timeline was perhaps lacking the feelgood factor of stoned Seth on a Cats rant, she managed to bring her customary brand of humor to the debate around Melania’s contribution to the ongoing health crisis, which was appreciated by some, and not by others.