Greek Judge Rules Golden Dawn Was a Neo-Nazi Criminal Gang All Along

A court in Athens has found seven former parliamentarians who founded the extreme right-wing Neo-Nazi political party Golden Dawn guilty of running a criminal organization after a marathon five year trial.

More than 2,000 police were ready for the verdict outside one of the most high-profile trials in modern Greek history. After the decision was read, they fired tear gas at more than 10,000 people gathered outside.

The trial considered the fate of 68 defendants including 18 former lawmakers of the far-right extremist party that became Greece’s third-largest political party at the height of the country’s economic crisis in the early 2000s. The crowd chanted, “The people demand the Nazis in jail.”

The trial wrapped four cases—including the fatal stabbing of Greek rap singer Pavlos Fyssas, attacks on migrants and left-wing activists, and whether the political party operated as a criminal organization.

Nikos Michaloliakos, Ilias Kasidiaris, Yiannis Lagos, Giorgos Germenis, Ilias Panagiotaros, Panagiotis Iliopoulos and Nikos Papas were found guilty of running a criminal organization and 11 other former parliamentarians were found guilty of being members of a criminal organization.

Party leader Michaloliakos and the other former parliamentary members face at least 10 years in prison for their crimes, which were carried out while they were lawmakers in the Greek parliament.

Over the five-year trial, the court heard evidence that the political party operated as a paramilitary group, handing down orders to small clans in neighborhoods who would assault groups and businesses. They also heard evidence of how the group targeted migrants and refugees.

Two years into the trial, the prosecutor was forced to recommend acquittals for many party members who were not active in the violence.

“The accusations against the leaders and members of Golden Dawn, including the murder of Pavlos Fyssas, expose a fissure that exists not just within Greece but across Europe and beyond,” Nils Muiznieks, Europe director at Amnesty Internation said in a statment ahead of the verdict. “The impact of this verdict, in what is an emblematic trial of an extreme far-right party with an aggressive anti-migrant and anti-human rights stance, will be felt far beyond Greece's borders.”

Golden Dawn members denied the charges, calling it an “unprecedented conspiracy” aimed at destroying the once powerful political party.