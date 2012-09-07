Seven high-mileage cars that aren’t hybrids (PHOTOS)

Efficient!

Can’t afford a hybrid? Here are seven high-mileage alternatives.

Matthew Zeitlin

2013 Dodge Dart

Stan Honda, AFP / Getty Images

2013 Audi A3 TDI Diesel

Adam Berry, DAPD / AP Photos

2012 Smart Fortwo

Sebastien Fevel, AFP / Getty Images

2013 Volkswagen Golf TDI

Courtesy of Volkswagon

Fiat 500

RRNewsFoto / Chrysler Group LLC / Getty Images

2013 Toyota Yaris

Scott Dukes / Courtesy of Toyota

2013 Ford Fiesta

Jock Fistick, Bloomberg / Getty Images