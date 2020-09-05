Several Boats Sink During Disastrous Trump Parade in Texas

A parade of boats near Austin, Texas meant to honor President Donald Trump ended in disarray Saturday afternoon as multiple watercraft sank and boaters continually rang local authorities in distress.

With temperatures at 90 degrees and helicopters buzzing overhead, the parade began at noon. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office received its first call for help related to the event at 12:15, spokesperson Kristen Dark told The Daily Beast. The sheriff’s office responded to similar calls for the nearly two-hour duration of the demonstration, according to Dark.

“We’ve responded to multiple calls of boaters in distress, and some of the craft did sink,” Dark said.

The sheriff’s office couldn’t offer a final count of vessels that sunk because deputies were still occupied responding to various emergencies more than an hour after the parade had already concluded.

As for how many boats participated, Dark simply said, “a lot.” The calls to 911 were not localized to one section of the parade route but came from all along its course.

No fatalities have been recorded. The sheriff’s office had not yet received a complete account of associated injuries or hospital visits from emergency medical services.

Impromptu boat parades in honor of the commander-in-chief have sprung up multiple times this summer, with several happening in Florida, New Hampshire, California and New York. Trump has said he appreciates the support, referring to the paraders as “our beautiful boaters” in speeches and tweets.