‘Severance’ Season 2 Is Reportedly Delayed Because the Showrunners ‘Hate Each Other’

For a show that’s all about escaping toxic workplace drama, Severance, ironically, may be one of the messiest shows currently in production.

Puck News’ Matthew Belloni shared a searing report about the behind-the-scenes drama plaguing Severance in his newsletter this week, and it doesn’t sound promising for anyone hoping to see Season 2 anytime soon. According to Belloni, the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series has been delayed significantly due to script issues, production costs—with some episodes reportedly costing $20 million—and, perhaps juiciest of all, friction between its two showrunners, Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman.

Belloni cites multiple sources who say Erickson, a first-time series creator who wrote the original pilot, and Friedman, a more seasoned writer-producer who was paired with the rookie, “ended up hating each other on the first season.” Severance director and executive producer Ben Stiller reportedly tried to find a replacement for Friedman, who intended to quit after Season 1, but came up empty-handed and ultimately wooed Friedman back.

The possible icing on the cake? Stiller got House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, who was most recently a writer on the surprise critical hit Andor, to come in and help fix the story for Seasons 2 and 3. (Willimon apparently got “a rich deal” for the gig.)

Apple, for its part, was reportedly “disappointed and embarrassed that they’d gone down the wrong road,” but remained determined to salvage the hit drama. Which, in this case, seems to mean throwing more money at the problem and hoping it goes away.

Severance, which stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, and Britt Lower, follows a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically split between their work lives and their personal lives. Season 1 debuted to rave reviews in February 2022 and garnered 14 Emmy nominations, but now there’s currently no timetable for the plagued second season.