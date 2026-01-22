‘Sex and the City’ Star Reveals What Caused Sarah Jessica Parker Feud

Former Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has spilled the tea on his feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson that has been previewed by People, Noth confirmed, “We’re not friends, I think that’s pretty obvious.”

He revealed the reason the two no longer speak was a statement released by Parker after he was accused of sexual assault in 2021, following allegations from three women, two reported by The Hollywood Reporter and one by the Daily Beast.

Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big were lovers on screen. Getty Images/Getty Images

Parker and fellow Sex and the City stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released the statement in support of the accusers, distancing themselves from Noth, saying, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

It didn’t go down well with the Law & Order actor, who told Robinson, “The statement that they put out—which was nothing more than brand management, really—I don’t know, it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising.” He added, “Because you need to call me and hear my side of this. You’ve known me for many years, and we’ve worked [together] for many years.”

He took umbrage at them not speaking to him first, given their personal relationship, before going public.

Noth has never faced any charges over the allegations.

Noth said he was upset that Parker didn't speak to him first before she released her statement in 2021. Lawrence Schwartzwald/Getty Images

“I get it, that’s more Hollywood than Hollywood. But before you make that statement, you know me, you’ve known me all these years, give me a call so I can give you the real scoop about this. And that didn’t happen, and that was too bad.”

Tensions between Noth and Parker came into the spotlight in January when he posted an image of himself at the gym on Instagram with the caption, “F--- new years - LETS GO!!!!”

His timing was notable, just three days after Carrie Bradshaw actor Parker was honored at the Golden Globes pre-show ceremony, where she was joined on stage by Davis and Sex and the City co-stars David Eigenberg and Evan Handler.

Noth posted on Instagram after Parker received a special honor at the Golden Globes in January. Gotham/GC Images

It was picked up on by a follower in the comments of his Instagram post, who said, “You mean f--- sjp & her award right? Lol.”

“Right,” he replied below, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Noth briefly appeared in the 2021 Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., but his character, Mr. Big, was swiftly bumped off.

After his comment on Instagram, Noth returned to the platform to quell speculation. “My off the cuff slightly sarcastic response to a comment on the internet seems to have caused a tempest in a teapot,” he said. “It is not news. It is not worth all this discussion. It is a waste of time in a world where there are more important things to worry about.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he told Robinson that Parker’s statement had been helpful to him in some ways.

“What’s gained is good,” People reports. “You know where people stand and you know who your real friends are and who they’re not. That’s important to know. I just know if it had been on the other hand, I wouldn’t have done that.”

He added, “That was hurtful, and it really affected everything.”

Noth reiterated in 2023 that he denied the 2021 allegations, but did admit to adultery.

Speaking to USA Today, he said, “I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her and not a very pretty picture,” he told the publication. “What it isn’t is a crime.”

He added, “You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it’s just a little side dance, and it’s fun. You’re not hurting anybody. No one’s going to know about this, you know, and sex is just enjoyable.

“And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It’s like: ‘Well, I’m not going to get this chance again.’”