‘Sex and the City’ Actress Apologizes to Co-Star for On-Set Behavior

The winner of the Nobel Prize for medicine was “living his best life” on an “off the grid” hiking trip, and missed calls announcing his big win. Illinois-born Dr.Fred Ramsdell was on a digital detox in the Montana Rocky Mountains when his wife, Laura O’Neill, suddenly started shrieking. Initially thinking a bear had attacked her, he rushed to her side, only for her to reveal she had just regained cellular service and had been bombarded with hundreds of messages informing her of her husband’s win. “You just won the Nobel Prize!” she told the disbelieving scientist, who later told The New York Times that the prospect of winning the prestigious prize “never crossed my mind.” The couple had also missed a 2 a.m. call from the Nobel Committee in Stockholm informing Ramsdell of the award. A friend and lab colleague told them he was “living his best life and was off the grid on a preplanned hiking trip.” Ramsdell was one of three recipients of this year’s award for medicine, along with Mary E Brunkow and Shimon Sakaguchi, who were recognized for their research on the human immune system.
Rod Stewart’s ex-wife has been hospitalized with a “stubborn” lung infection that left her in need of an IV. Alana Stewart, 80, said in a post on Instagram on October 6 that she’s at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center in California after taking antibiotics for an extended period. “I’ve been getting IV antibiotics for this infection I’ve had in my lungs for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been on every kind of oral antibiotic and it hasn’t gotten rid of it, so now I’m doing two weeks of IV antibiotics.” She added: “I can’t say that it’s fun, but I’m really hoping that this is going to work and I’m going to feel 100 percent great and healthy again.” According to People, she came down with COVID last month. The former actress and model said in the caption of the post that she’d “been off the radar for a bit,” due to a “stubborn lung infection.” She and the “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” singer have two children together, Kimberly, 46, and Sean, 45. They were married from 1979 until 1986.
A retired air force marshal died mid-flight en route to Nigeria from the U.K., forcing the plane to make an emergency landing. The victim, Osita Obierika, said to be in his 80s, was returning home on the British Airways flight after cancer treatment in the U.K., according to a Nigerian Outlet. The former Air Vice Marshal of the Nigerian Air Force fell ill and died two and a half hours into the trip, which departed London’s Heathrow Airport at 11 p.m. on Sunday and scheduled to land by 5 a.m. on Monday at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja. The pilot called in a medical emergency and diverted the plane to El Prat Airport in Barcelona, which reportedly caused passengers to panic and a pregnant woman to have a medical emergency. Her current condition is unclear. The airline arranged another aircraft to take the passengers to their final destination in Nigeria; however, that flight was delayed by 50 minutes. British Airways reportedly said in a statement to passengers that they should reach out to its “Live Chat Feature” for further assistance.
Kristin Davis apologized to Bridget Moynahan for her rude behavior on the Sex and the City set. Davis, 60, who played Charlotte York, admitted she is not proud of how she treated Moynahan, 54, when the Blue Bloods actress played Mr. Big’s wife Natasha on the original show and the spin-off And Just Like That. Moynahan’s posh character played the nemesis of Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker. On iHeartRadio’s Are You A Charlotte? podcast, Davis shared that she would normally go out of her way to be friendly to guest stars, who she said were usually men. Davis admitted that she unintentionally felt protective of Carrie as she was playing her best friend. “I don’t think I was that nice to you. I feel really bad about that” Davis said. Moynahan laughed and assured her that she did not hold any grudges. She later went on to admit she was confused why Davis was “being so nice” when they later bumped into each other at the gym. Davis explained, “By then, we weren’t in our characters anymore, and I could just be a normal person.” She acknowledged how ‘silly’ she felt when she realized she was behaving as her character in her real life.
Amazon Prime Video has swiftly reversed a controversial change to its James Bond artwork in the U.K. after fans noticed the secret agent’s iconic firearm had been digitally removed from promo posters. The alterations, which coincided with ‘James Bond Day’ on October 5, sparked accusations of “cultural vandalism” and allegations that Amazon was seeking to erase the character’s history after paying more than $1 billion to acquire the rights to the franchise earlier this year. Some of the posters, such as those for Sean Connery’s Dr. No and Pierce Brosnan’s GoldenEye, had the guns literally airbrushed out of the original image, while others were more subtle. A picture of Roger Moore in A View to a Kill had the actor’s arm elongated to push the firearm offscreen, while Daniel Craig’s weapon in Spectre was cropped out of sight. Following the backlash, the promo images have been changed to include stills from the actual movies, although they have once again been conveniently selected and cropped to avoid any depictions of firearms.
An ancient marble tombstone dating back to the Roman era has been discovered in the yard of a Louisiana couple doing some gardening. Tulane University anthropologist Daniella Santoro and partner Aaron Lorenz were going through the weeds at their home in New Orleans in March when they stumbled across the 1,900-year-old artifact. On it, they recognized Latin writing. Santoro reached out to fellow academics, creating the informal “team tombstone.” Together, they determined it was dedicated to a Roman sailor called Sextus Congenius Verus. They traced it back to the Civitavecchia museum in Italy, which was missing an artifact matching the tombstone’s description. The institution was badly damaged by Allied bombing during the war, and much of its collection was lost. Now, the team is trying to determine exactly how it ended up in Louisiana. Their findings have been documented by D. Ryan Gray, a University of New Orleans archaeologist, in the Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans. It “reflects a wonderful intersection of a homeowner’s curiosity ultimately bringing to light something unexpected and historically significant,” he wrote. The team also got in contact with the FBI’s art crime team, with efforts now underway to repatriate the slab to Italy. The museum plans to host a celebration when the stone is returned.
A surfer, in his 50s, drove himself to the hospital after a shark attacked him in South Australia. The man was bitten twice on his leg at D’Estrees Bay, a popular tourist spot on Kangaroo Island, south of Adelaide. He managed to drive himself from the scene of the attack, which was at a remote area called The Sewer. The harrowing incident occurred around 1:37 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Shark Watch South Australia. The giant cartilaginous fish is believed to have been a copper shark, commonly seen in waters off South Australia, and can reach 11 feet in length and weigh a whopping 670 pounds. Another person reported seeing a large shark hunting seals in the area, corroborating the report. In 2020, another surfer, Dion Lynch, 29, survived a shark attack in the area. “It was like being hit by a truck,” he said about the incident, which caused injuries to his back and thighs. Lynch was sitting atop his board when a great white shark attacked him. “It bit me around my back, buttock and elbow and took a chunk out of my board,” he said.
HelloFresh customers have been warned to steer clear of two of its ready meals by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Its Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Monday that Listeria has been detected in dishes containing spinach, with more discoveries expected. It identified “10.1-oz. containers of HelloFresh Ready Made Meals Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta” and “10-oz. containers of HelloFresh Ready-Made Meals Unstuffed Peppers with Ground Turkey.” The goods are supplied by California-based producer FreshRealm, which contacted the FSIS to report the outbreak. Last month, the firm was also connected to listeria in linguine sold in Walmart. The bacteria matched those found in a June outbreak in dishes of chicken fettuccine alfredo. It claimed the lives of four people and made a further 20 sick. ABC writes that FreshRealm bosses said the strain detected in the outbreak stemmed from “pasta made and supplied by Nate’s Fine Foods of Roseville, California.” In a statement, Nate’s said it was “voluntarily recalling select products after being notified of a potential link to a multi-state outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes.” The Daily Beast has contacted FreshRealm for comment.
George Clooney admitted he used to be a frequent drug user back in the 1980s, but said his dalliances with narcotics were “never a big deal” for him. “Eighty-two, I tried—I did blow and stuff,” the star told Esquire on Monday. “I used to make jokes about how I did too many drugs, but the truth is, it was never a big issue for me at all.” He continued, “And look, there was an episode of Taxi where they’re all doing blow. At the time, it was like, ‘No, this is not like heroin. It’s not addictive.’ But then it was like, ‘Oh, well, it’s actually pretty f–king bad.’” He added, “Plus, it was all cut with mannitol—the baby laxative. Everybody would do a line and then take a s--t.” Clooney also admitted that marijuana was “not my drug,” and recalled a time he got too high from eating pot brownies while watching The Wizard of Oz synced up with Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” album. “We were f--ked,” he said. “I literally—I think all of us—there was like twenty of us in the screening room, and the movie ended, and we sat there without speaking for, like, hours. Hours! Like the sun was coming up and we’re—it’s just not my drug.”
LeBron James has promised to announce the “decision of all decisions” on Tuesday, sparking retirement rumors. The million-dollar question, however, is what it entails. The Hall of Famer posted a cryptic video on X, showing him taking a seat in a gymnasium in an interview setting. The message, according to Yahoo! Sports, evokes memories of his 2010 ESPN special, “The Decision,” in which he announced his move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat. He’s even wearing a similar striped shirt in the teaser and included #TheSecondDecision in the caption. There is no definitive information about what the 21-time NBA All-Star plans to announce. It could be related to Amazon’s Prime Day, which begins on Tuesday. He has promoted the event in the past, but he could also be announcing a sporting decision. James’ will be 41 in December, having enjoyed a virtuoso career that saw him first step into the NBA in 2003. During training camp this year, James expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season. He showed little sign of slowing down last season, either. He registered 24.4 points and 8.2 assists per game for the Lakers.