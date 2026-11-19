PLEASURE PICKS Blow Your Mind (Not Your Money) on These Early Black Friday Sex Toy Deals Kick off the holiday season with sex toy deals from Babeland, Lovehoney, Adam & Eve, and more. MyroslavaPavlyk/Getty Images/iStockphoto

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If anyone is anal about finding the very best vibrator deals, it’s me. There’s something beautiful about shopping for the best sex toy deals—especially now that the holidays are right around the corner.

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Black Friday kicked off early this year, which means you can scoop sales from the luxury Swedish sex toy brand Lelo, or bring home bargains from Amazon; there will be discounts on bestsellers from Lovehoney, and even up to 80 percent off vibrators at PinkCherry. As a sex toy reviewer with years of experience, I decided to sift through the many toys on sale for Cyber Month (aka Black November), and bring you the ones that are worth throwing down for.

Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve has, fittingly, been around for ages. It was one of the internet’s first dildo-slinging digital marketplaces, and it remains one of the best, most exhaustive sex toy sites for browsing everything from Satisfyer Pro 2 clitoral vibrators to sex swings. It also has a liberal return policy: you can send anything back for a refund within 90 days.

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This month, you can score 50 percent off one item and 50 percent off shipping with the code 50PLUS at checkout.

Adam & Eve Magic Mini Massager Wand If I had to pick any item from the sale, it would be this discreet, travel-size mini wand vibrator; the small size is perfect for sex toy beginners. See At Adam & Eve

Babeland

No one is as cool as Babeland, which was founded in the 1990s with a name in reference to a Riot Grrrl punk band. The sexual wellness site has always strived to be especially inviting for women, queer, and other marginalized communities, and it remains one of the most approachable and inclusive places to buy sex toys online.

For a limited time, score up to 20 percent off Babeland toys, along with 10 percent off sitewide with the code GETCOZY.

Babeland $ 112 We-Vibe Vector Vibrating Prostate Massager In the words of certified sex educator Dainis Graveris, “Penile orgasms originate in the genitals, but prostate orgasms feel like they’re coming deep within the body. Once it hits you, it’s a totally overwhelming and beyond-this-world experience.” This premium vibrating massager is the Rolls-Royce of prostate stimulators. See At Babeland

Smile Makers

Smile Makers offers a curated range of inclusively designed sex toys designed to enhance modern intimacy—whether solo or partnered—while making it fun and approachable. Right now, score up to 30 percent off sitewide, from practical pelvic floor trainers to flirty vibrators.

Smile Makers $ 55 Smile Makers Pelvic Partner Pelvic Floor Trainer This next-generation pelvic floor trainer helps strengthen the pelvic floor with 360-degree squeeze-sensor technology, haptic feedback, and vibrational cues. See At Smile Makers

Lelo

Lelo is often imitated, but seldom matched in the realm of elegant, high-tech design. The luxury Swedish sex toy brand’s vibrators all have a distinctive, streamlined design—usually with pops of gold—that makes them ideal as a spicy gift for a partner. You can get up to 60 percent off all products (except for bundles) during its early Black Friday sale, along with a free toy on orders over $199.

Lelo $ 199 Lelo Enigma G-spot and Clitoral Vibrator If you’ve been curious about what a dual G-spot and clitoral suction vibrator is like, I recommend investing in the bestselling Enigma vibrator. Not only does it look like it came from Space, but it uses the brand’s sonic wave technology to gently stimulate your clitoris and G-spot simultaneously, resulting in powerful blended orgasms. See At Lelo

Lovehoney

Ah, Lovehoney. This site is one of the most well-respected in the international sexual wellness space and a favorite of Scouted editors both for its broad, inclusive range of sex toys, lubes, and lingerie, and its ambitious collaborations; the Fifty Shades of Grey line sounds corny but is actually… amazing? This powerful rabbit vibrator from the line is one of my desert island toys.

You can get deals of up to 70 percent off during its early Black Friday sale, and when you sign up for its email newsletter, you can score an extra 20 percent off.

Lovehoney $ 35 Arcwave Pow Silicone Dual Entrance Male Masturbator This cleverly designed Arcwave male masturbator is my stand-out pick from the sale, because it has a helix-textured, flexible internal sleeve that adapts to fit the user’s penis like a glove. As a double-entry sex toy, it’s also going to be a lot easier to clean than a male masturbator that is sealed on one side, like a Fleshlight. See At Lovehoney

MysteryVibe

Great sexual pleasure is about comfort, and that’s what MysteryVibe knows best. This FDA-registered and doctor-backed sexual wellness brand is all about delivering smartly-engineered vibrators, such as the Tenuto 2, which is explicitly designed to aid folks with erectile dysfunction, or the Scouted-approved Crescendo 2, which is a bendable vibe designed to provide pelvic comfort.

For a limited time, unlock up to 50 percent off select models—no code required.

MysteryVibe $ 129 MysteryVibe Poco G-Spot Vibrator You can get 35 percent off a selection of vibrators on the site right now, including the multi-award-winning Poco G-spot vibrator. This humpable, flexible vibrator is designed to relax the pelvic floor by providing options for both internal and external stimulation. See At MysteryVibe

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