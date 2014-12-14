‘Sexual’ Barbershop Quartet, a Panda Family Reunion, and More Viral Videos

5. Steve Carell’s Barbershop Quartet

Mega-star and Oscar hopeful for Foxcatcher Steve Carell joined The Tonight Show’s in-house barbershop quartet, The Ragtime Gals, for a cover of Marvin Gaye’s baby-making anthem “Sexual Healing.” The chances of this version inspiring a swath of births next August are low but nevertheless, the five-part harmony on this R&B classic is a sound to behold.

4. Critic’s Supercut Countdown of 2014’s Best Movies

Film critic David Ehrlich continues his annual tradition of making a supercut of his favorite films of the year. Whether you agree with his choices or not, it’s the most interesting presentation of a best-of list you’re likely to see.

3. What’s in the Chicken McNugget?

In their ongoing attempt to thwart rumors of unsavory ingredients and preparation practices, McDonald’s answers the question you were always afraid to ask: what’s in the Chicken McNugget? At times hypnotic, other times baffling, this look inside a Tyson chicken plant to show consumers exactly what they’re eating—or avoiding—is designed to ease concerns that McNuggets consist of “pink slime.” The line to debate the video’s effectiveness starts here.

2. Submarine Sandwich: Footballs Never Looked So Tasty

Stop-motion animation artist PES has unveiled a new short this week. Submarine Sandwich is a surreal trip to a butcher shop where, instead of meat, objects like footballs, boxing gloves and bike reflectors wait to be put in the titular sandwich.

Submarine Sandwich is a follow-up to PES’ Fresh Guacamole, which also features objects that look like food and has the distinction of being the shortest film nominated for an Academy Award to date.

1. Panda Family Reunion

Crank up the Paul Simon. Triplet panda cubs born this past July were reunited with their mother, Juxiao, in a Chinese zoo this week. The roly-poly cubs—the world’s first surviving panda triplets—were nursed to good health throughout the fall and returned to their mother at the Chime Long Safari Park in Guangzhou City.

Needless to say, Juxiao was thrilled to see them and gave each of them a lot of love and affection. Bear hugs, if you will.