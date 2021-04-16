Louisville Cop Who Shot Into Breonna Taylor’s Apartment Gets Book Deal
WHO ASKED
One of the police officers who fired shots into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during the no-knock raid that left her dead last year has received a book deal for a memoir of his account of the event and its aftermath. Post Hill Press has agreed to publish Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly’s The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy. Simon & Schuster was slated to distribute it until the publishing giant issued a statement late Thursday: “Like much of the American public, earlier today Simon & Schuster learned of plans by distribution client Post Hill Press to publish a book by Jonathan Mattingly. We have subsequently decided not to be involved in the distribution of this book.” Post Hill has also published books by conservative commentator Dan Bongino and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Mattingly suffered a gunshot wound during the raid after Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker began shooting in response to the police. Another officer, Myles Cosgrove, fired the shot that killed Taylor, according to Louisville Metro Police’s internal review. Mattingly remains on the force.