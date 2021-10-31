Texas Cop’s Search for Murder Victim Ended With His COVID Death

A highly regarded homcide sergeant with Amarillo Police Department who died of COVID this minth handled 116 murder cases and solved them all.

“One hundred percent,” department spokesman Cpl. Jeb Hilton told The Daily Beast.

But in one case—the killing of a woman who went missing in 2016—Sgt. Mike Dunn was unable to recover the body. Dunn remained in regular contact with the family of 28-year-old Nicole “Nikki” Moore and assured them he would continue to do everything he could to return her remains to them.