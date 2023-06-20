Father and Son are Also on Titanic Submarine Being Hunted by Rescue Mission

A major search effort was underway in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean early Tuesday in an effort to locate a submersible and its five passengers that went missing during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic.

The underwater vehicle named Titan was reported overdue on Sunday night after it lost contact with Polar Prince, the ship supporting the submersible around 900 miles off the Massachusetts coast. David Concannon, an adviser to mission organizer OceanGate Expeditions, said Titan had a 96-hour supply of oxygen when it entered the water at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Pakistani business magnate Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman are the latest to be named as passengers on board Titan. “We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time,” the Dawood family said in a statement to the Associated Press. “The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members.”

Associates and family of British billionaire Hamish Harding confirmed he is also one of the five people on board. The aviation executive posted on Instagram about his pride in taking part in the expedition and said the “team on the sub has a couple of legendary explorers” including “PH Nargeolet.”

Paul-Henri Nargeolet is a French diver affectionately referred to as “Mr. Titanic” on account of his reputation as the explorer who has spent the most time 12,500 feet beneath the waves at the wreck of the doomed liner. Nargeolet previously told The Irish Examiner about the risks associated with his passion. “When you’re in very deep water, you’re dead before you [realize] that something is happening, so it’s just not a problem,” he said.

The remaining crew member is believed to be Stockton Rush—OceanGate’s founder and chief executive. Authorities have not confirmed who was on board.

Concannon, the OceanGate adviser, said he was also supposed to be on the dive but was unable to go. He added that officials are now working to bring an unmanned vehicle to the search site which is capable of diving over 19,500 feet.

On Monday, U.S. Coast Guard said the Canadian icebreaker Polar Prince would continue searching for Titan on the surface throughout the night. On Tuesday morning, a Canadian Boeing P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft was scheduled to continue its surface and subsurface search, while two U.S. Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft carried out overflights.

“There is still plenty of time to facilitate a rescue mission, there is equipment on board for survival in this event,” said Mark Butler, the managing director of Harding’s Action Aviation business. “We’re all hoping and praying he comes back safe and sound.”

“We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely,” OceanGate said in a statement Monday. “Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families. We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible. We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers.”

The extreme depth and attendant pressure at the fabled 1912 wreck has left some skeptical that a rescue mission may even be possible. Titanic diver G. Michael Harris, who said he has “unconfirmed reports” that he knows three people on board Titan, expressed doubt that even the U.S. Navy could help.

“When you’re talking 6,000 pounds per square inch, it is a dangerous environment,” he said on Fox News. “More people have been to outer-space than to this depth of the ocean.”

On Tuesday, the British Ministry of Defence told The Independent that the U.K. has not been asked to assist with the rescue, but said initial reports suggest the depths of water potentially involved significantly exceed those at which the NATO Submarine Rescue System can safely operate.