Shane MacGowan, Legendary Frontman of The Pogues, Dies at 65

Shane MacGowan, the larger than life frontman of The Pogues, has died. He was 65.

“It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan,” read a statement posted on the band’s X account on behalf of MacGowan’s wife, sister, and father. No cause of death was given, but the statement said MacGowan “died peacefully at 3am” on Thursday morning “with his wife Victoria by his side.”

The singer, whose 1987 hit Fairytale of New York remains a beloved Christmas ballad, had only recently been discharged from hospital in Dublin in time for the holidays, according to the BBC. MacGowan had suffered from multiple health issues in recent years and was last year diagnosed with encephalitis, a serious condition in which the brain swells.

Victoria Mary Clarke, MacGowan’s wife, said he had been “struggling” earlier in November but had since improved. In an emotional Instagram post Friday, she called her husband “the most beautiful soul” and said he has “gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese.” “There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world,” she added.