Ex-Wife of Microsoft Exec Charged With His Brazen Murder

The ex-wife of the Microsoft executive fatally shot in the middle of a quiet Florida road in front of his toddler daughter has been charged in his brazen 2022 murder, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The State Attorney’s Office confirmed that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez has been arrested in Washington state and indicted on charges in connection with Jared Bridegan’s brutal February 2022 slaying. The charges come months after Gardner-Fernandez’s current husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana, was charged for allegedly enlisting the help of his handyman and tenant to carry out the crime.

Gardner-Fernandez was arrested Thursday morning, prosecutors say, and will be extradited to Jacksonville to face several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder.

Police say Bridegan was returning to his St. Augustine home on Feb. 16, 2022, after dropping off his twins at his ex-wife’s house when he came upon a tire in the middle of the road. Having left his 2-year-old daughter in the backseat of his Volkswagen Atlas, Bridegan was shot multiple times “in cold blood” as he was trying to move the obstacle.

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez was married to the Microsoft exec for six years before their 2015 divorce.