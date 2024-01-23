Sharon Osbourne Attempted Suicide After Ozzy’s Four-Year Affair

Sharon Osbourne has revealed some dark details of what happened after she learned that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, had a four-year affair with a hairdresser.

“He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that,” Sharon said during her Sharon Osbourne: Cut The Crap stage show in London on Sunday night, per The Mirror. “But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work...it is a whole different thing, as you are emotionally invested.”

After learning of her husband’s affair—which she says lasted from 2012 to 2016—Sharon was so distraught that she attempted suicide by swallowing “I don’t know how many pills,” she revealed.

“I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom,” she continued. “The maid tried to come in to clean [the] room and saw me.”

Sharon and Ozzy have been married since 1982 and share three kids—Aimee, Kelly, and Jack—together. But their relationship clearly hasn’t been all rosy; the two split in 2016 amid reports of his infidelity, and the Black Sabbath rocker told British GQ in 2020 that cheating on Sharon was one of the most “outrageous” things he’s done in his life.

“I regret cheating on my wife,” he said at the time. “I don’t do it anymore. I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”

Two years later, the couple celebrated 40 years of marriage, with Sharon telling People at the time, “We never gave up on each other. I mean, I wasn’t a saint. Ozzy wasn’t a saint. I gave him as good as he gave me. We’re just meant to be.”