Sharon Osbourne Says She Lost Too Much Weight on Ozempic

Longtime TV host and reality personality Sharon Osbourne is known for being outspoken, but this week, the wife of rock star Ozzy Osbourne peeled back yet another layer of vulnerability on the Piers Morgan show when she revealed a dramatic 30-pound weight loss, which she says is due to taking injections of Ozempic.

Many suddenly-skinnier celebrities have aroused suspicion that they’re on the drug, which is intended to be prescribed to diabetics but which has had a huge surge in popularity due to its weight loss capabilities, but Osbourne is one of the few who’s copped to taking it.

Other celebrities who’ve spoken out about taking Ozempic include Tracy Morgan and Amy Schumer—along with Chelsea Handler who claimed to have taken it accidentally.

What’s more, Osbourne says that the drug, if anything, is a bit too effective.

“It’s just time to stop, I didn’t actually want to go this thin but it just happened,” Osbourne told Morgan, adding that the 30-pound weight loss took place over the course of four months. “I’ll probably put it all on again soon!”

Another celebrity who’s spoken out about Ozempic recently is Oprah Winfrey, whose own weight-loss journey has been well documented throughout her time as a public figure.

On a panel this week, Winfrey said that she first heard about weight loss drugs when undergoing knee surgery, but that she thought, “I’ve got to do this on my own. I’ve got to do this on my own. Because if I take the drug, that’s the easy way out.”