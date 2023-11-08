Sharon Stone Reveals Sony Boss Took Penis Out in Meeting

In a new interview with Kelly Ripa on the SiriusXM show “Let’s Talk Off Camera,” Hollywood legend Sharon Stone revealed that in the late 80s, a former head of Sony Pictures exposed his penis to her in a meeting, shocking Stone to the point of hysterics.

Stone does not name the executive in the interview, but during that time, the studio was co-chaired by Peter Guber and Jon Peters, the latter of whom was accused of sexual harassment by a former assistant in 2011. During the height of the #MeToo movement, Stone had alluded to past negative experiences in the industry without offering specifics.

“I was so excited to wear my special outfit and to meet the head of Sony, and I went to his office,” Stone began, describing her ensemble to Ripa: “It was my Ralph Lauren jacket with the little ruffle on the shoulder, my denim skirt with a big ruffle at the bottom, and my cowboy boots.”

“It back in the eighties, so the couch was basically on the floor,” Stone said. “I look like all legs sitting there akimbo on the couch, and he is pacing around the office and he’s doing the exact same thing: ‘Oh, it’s true what they say about you and you’re the most gorgeous. We haven’t seen anyone like you in decades. Everybody’s talking about you and looking at you. You’re the most articulate. You’re so smart and beautiful and that hair.’ I mean, I had hair down, you know, to my waist.”

“[He said] ‘Oh, you’re just blah, blah, blah,’ and then he went, came walking right up in front of me and he said, ‘But first … ’ and he took his penis right out in my face,” Stone continued. “And of course, I was very young and what I do when I’m nervous, because I’m basically a very bubbly person, I started laughing.”

“I started laughing and crying at the same time and I couldn’t stop because I became hysterical,” Stone said. “I couldn’t stop, so he didn’t know what to do. So, of course, he put it away and he went through this door behind his desk, which I thought was that he left, so I didn’t know what to do. So, I was just sitting there hysterical and eventually his secretary came and led me out, right? This was not the last of many weird experiences like this in my career.”

In 2018, when Stone was asked by a CBS reporter whether she’d ever experienced harassment in her time in Hollywood, her reaction was to burst out laughing. “I’ve seen it all,” she said.