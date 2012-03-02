She Will Change the World

Intel has been a leader in technology for over 40 years and has learned first-hand how investing in girls and women improves not only their own lives, but also those of their families, communities, and the global economy.

Yet equal access to education and technology still remains a challenge.

The Intel programs address these challenges by fostering equal economic and educational opportunities around the world. When girls and women have access to quality education and the chance to develop digital literacy skills, they begin to tap into their own ideas and ambitions for personal and professional growth.

Innovative programs like Intel® Learn help girls develop computer literacy, critical thinking, personal growth, and collaboration skills. Once this level of skills training is attained, the opportunities for jobs and economic self-sufficiency are greatly increased.

Intel offers multiple programs to increase digital literacy for women, which in turn provides them with the opportunity for enhanced social and economic self-sufficiency. These programs use proven, hands-on techniques to teach women the technology skills that allow them to realize their full potential and gain access to new resources and opportunities.

By giving girls and women these building blocks, the She Will campaign gives them the opportunity to participate, prosper, and lead in the global economy. Intel also works in collaboration with innovative partners to help expand awareness and drive critical solutions. One such partner is 10x10.

10x10 is a global campaign and feature film born out of one simple message: educating girls in developing nations will change the world. In the film, ten writers from Edwidge Danticat to Mona Eltahawy tell the stories of ten girls who powerfully embody the plight of young women in 10 parts of the world. And the campaign delves even deeper into the issues, telling dozens more stories about challenges and successes faced in the developing world: from girls being forced into early marriage at the age of 14 to living on the dangerous streets of Kolkata without proper food or shelter, to escaping the sex trafficking trade—all stories of girls who have overcome overwhelming obstacles to gain an education.

Through their strategic partnerships, Intel and 10x10 are working to create innovative solutions to give girls and women the ability to stand up against inequality. When girls and women have the tools to thrive, her family, community, country, and the world thrive with her. Women do 66 percent of the world’s work, but only earn 10 percent of the income. Take those statistics and couple them with the fact that with those marginal earnings, they reinvest 90 percent into their families, and the only question left is: why not empower women? When $1 in the hands of a woman is worth about $10 in the hands of a man, doesn’t it just make sense to put more money in those palms?

Empowering women to fulfill their individual potential inspires change in the family, the community and beyond. With the right tools, who will ultimately transform the global economy? She Will.