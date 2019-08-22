CHEAT SHEET
SHEFIT Built Adjustable Sports Bras to Give Active Women the Support They Need
It’s challenging enough for anyone to lead an active lifestyle. And women face the additional hurdle of finding sports bras that offer proper support without constricting their movement or flexibility. Like anything else, there simply isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution here. And that frustration is precisely what’s behind SHEFIT’s approach to designing their inclusive sports bras. Their bras fit cup sizes A to I to support every woman and every body at any activity level. And they’ve engineered each style with proprietary technology they call Zip. Cinch. Lift. It lets you personalize how you much support the bra provides at any given moment. Whether you want an H-back or X-back variation, the patented tech lets you adjust how the bra fits both around your rib cage and over your shoulders. But it’s not all just fancy feature talk. SHEFIT submitted its bras to independent kinematic study groups that found they reduced bounce during activity by 78%—that’s better than their competitors by an average of 33%. Gathering up customer feedback, as well, SHEFIT can boast more than 15,000 5-star reviews from around the US for its line of bras. Take the Flex Sports Bra, for example. With moisture-wicking fabric SHEFIT calls “buttery soft,” it’s designed to feel like your second-skin and provide the high impact support you need. Its 4-way stretch fabric is lightweight and ready to keep everything in place, no matter how much you’re moving. Or consider the Ultimate Sports Bra. Designed for maximum impact support, you’re getting the same customizable tech found in every SHEFIT bra, along with 2-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric. Lightweight and high performing, the Ultimate sports an internal reinforced power mesh for extra bounce reduction. Right now, the SHEFIT is also giving you free shipping on all orders of $100 or more. Maybe it’s time to finally upgrade to a sports bra that fits your needs. | Shop at SHEFIT >
