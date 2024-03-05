The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has apologized after a sensitive crime scene photograph was uploaded to the sheriff’s public Instagram account over the weekend, the day after authorities found the body of 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

Former Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson, who is running for re-election against incumbent Sheriff Marcos Lopez, publicly alleged that the image showed Soto’s “lifeless body.” ClickOrlando reported that the clothes visible in the image—which has since been taken down—were consistent with those that Soto was believed to be wearing when she was reported missing late last month and that officials in the sheriff’s office did not dispute that the picture stemmed from an investigation into Soto’s disappearance and death.

The image in question was posted Saturday alongside other images of a community event hosted by the sheriff for local seniors, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “Great day with our seniors,” a caption alongside the images reportedly read, which also included an emoji of a smiley face with a halo.

“On March 2, 2024, a post was made on social media about a community event for seniors. In the post, an investigative photo was accidentally included,” an unnamed spokesperson in the sheriff’s office told the Sentinel in a statement. “The photo was immediately removed. We deeply apologize for any confusion or disturbance this may have caused. As with any investigation, the information obtained is confidential and any mistaken disclosures will be immediately rectified.”

The agency did not answer the newspaper’s follow-up question attempting to clarify if the photo showed Soto. It’s also not clear if Sheriff Lopez personally posted the photo or another employee at the agency.

On the same morning that the image appeared online, a sheriff’s office employee was also criticized for sharing a selfie on Facebook as she stood in front of Stephan Sterns, the main suspect in Soto’s disappearance. “If God’s love has been poured out over your life, don’t allow evil to keep you away from what He has prepared for you,” read a Spanish caption on the image posted on the personal page of agency executive director Nirva Rodríguez.

That image was also taken down.

Gibson said the second image was “unacceptable and shameful” in a post that also addressed the alleged crime scene photo. “This is 100% unacceptable and 100% shameful and disrespectful to Madeline, her family and friends!” Gibson wrote. “I do have a copy of the post but out of respect and reverence for Miss Madeline, the photograph will not be posted. The time for Marcos Lopez and certain members of his administration of dishonoring themselves, our agency, and our great County is coming to an end!”

Soto’s body was found in wooded area in St. Cloud on Friday. Orange County Sheriff John Mina told a press conference earlier in the day that authorities believe 37-year-old Sterns—the boyfriend of Soto’s mother—killed Soto in Kissimmee before moving her body. Sterns originally told police he’d dropped the girl off near her school on Monday, but detectives later determined that didn’t happen, Mina said.

“Instead, we believe she was already dead at the time and that Stephan Sterns moved her body in the early morning hours on that day,” Mina said, adding that video evidence had allegedly captured Sterns discarding items in a dumpster, where detectives later found Soto’s backpack and school laptop.

During the investigation into her disappearance, officers allegedly found disturbing images on Sterns’ phone which were “criminal and sexual in nature,” police said. He was arrested and is currently being held in the Osceola County Jail without bond. Sterns faces two charges of sexual battery of a minor, including a count for capital sexual battery on a minor under 12.