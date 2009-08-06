Sherri Shepherd's Bikini Reveal
Yes things can get slow in August, but who can resist staring at this bit of train wreck television? Sherri of The View has been working out for MONTHS to appear in a bathing suit. She does, and looks good, but what's with the cart of food supplied at the end?
