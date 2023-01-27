Flowers wilt away and a box of chocolate can only be enjoyed once. However, x-rated undies last forever. The adult-themed designs are not Shinesty underwear’s most unique feature – that’s the Ball Hammock Pouch®. This pouch gives the family jewels push-up-bra-like support and extra room to breathe. Plus, the moisture wicking fabric (that Shinetsy brags is three times softer than cotton) keeps men’s assets cool and dry. There are dozens of hilarious and naughty designs to pick from, but these are the cream of the crop.

The Stuffed Animal Have you ever owned a pair of underwear that also doubles as a biology lesson? These spicy undies are a new take on the traditional Valentine’s gift and teaches you how baby teddy bears are made. Buy At Shinesty $ 28 Free Returns

The Smooth Talker It’s not Valentine's Day without that heart-shaped candy adorned with cute (and corny) love notes. Opt for the underwear version of this classic holiday treat. Why? Zero sugar and font small enough to require your partner to get to extra close to read. Buy At Shinesty $ 28 Free Returns

Make it a matching set with his and her versions of the stuffed animal and the smooth talker underwear.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.