With Christmas just over a week away, Shinesty’s comfy underwear with its unique (and hilariously naughty) designs make for a memorable and versatile stocking stuffer. What separates Shinesty underwear from other brands is the Ball Hammock Pouch® technology. It gives men’s assets extra space to breathe (no more awkward adjusting when no one’s looking) and push-up-bra-like support. Shinesty's Ball Hammock Pouch® underwear is available in many different styles like boxer briefs, briefs, and trunks and is made with moisture-wicking, Micromodal fabric that Shinesty says is 3x softer than cotton. Shinesty offers overnight and priority shipping to ensure your gift makes it to its destination in as little as four business days. If your giftee is not totally in LOVE with their new underwear, you get a full refund and they can keep the pair.

You can also gift a subscription to Shinesty starting as low as $17/month. Choose between three plans: monthly (one new pair a month), quarterly (three new pairs every three months), or annually (one new pair for 12 months).

The Reverse Cloud Girl Use your imagination to find all sorts of cool cloud formations in this pair of briefs. That cloud looks like a rooster. And that one’s a cat. Buy at Shinesty $ 27

The Kiss Me There When it comes to the mistletoe, everyone knows the rules. Buy at Shinesty $ 27

The Big Bang This pair of trunks glows in the dark and may mark the beginning of new life. Buy at Shinesty $ 27

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.