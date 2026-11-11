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Shock Favorite Spills on Rumors He’s Trump’s Next Press Sec

Sean Hannity has already had an impact on Trump’s hiring and firing.

By Cameron Adams

A conservative commentator used President Donald Trump’s favorite network to offer his audition for the vacant job as Trump’s trusted mouthpiece.

Ben Ferguson, 45, who frequently praises the president on his radio show, has emerged as a contender for the role of White House press secretary.

The job became cursed after Katie Zacharia’s botched five-day stint in October. While her fate was sealed after a surprisingly testy interview with Fox host Sean Hannity, Ferguson got the Hannity seal of approval on Tuesday.

Ben Ferguson talks to Sean Hannity.

Ben Ferguson talks to Sean Hannity.

Fox News

Hannity started the unchallenging chat by telling Ferguson, “We’ve been friends a long time,” then said the three “hardest jobs” working for Trump are Stephen Miller’s new role as chief of staff, attorney general, and press secretary.

The conservative host said the role is difficult “because Donald Trump does a pretty good job speaking for himself,” before asking Ferguson about rumors that he was up for the role, which stemmed from a Fox News report.

Host of The Ben Ferguson Show, Ben Ferguson, appears onstage during the 2026 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Grapevine, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2026.
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The report cited a source saying Trump’s instinct was to hire a man after Zacharia and her predecessor, Karoline Leavitt, noting, “many people have told him that’s a good idea.” The president joked on the weekend that UFC CEO Dana White could step in.

“Is it true, are you up for this job?” Hannity asked Ferguson directly.

Ferguson’s answer was less direct, addressing the question briefly before launching into MAGA-speak.

Ben Ferguson talks to Sean Hannity.

Ben Ferguson switched into MAGA mode on Hannity.

Fox News

“Look, my name’s been put around there,” Ferguson said. “I haven’t talked to the president directly about this, but what I can tell you is, Democrats declared war on Donald Trump, his cabinet, and everyone around him, and they’re gonna weaponize the government, and he needs a strong team of people around him that can fight back.”

After more rhetoric that doubled as a Trump-friendly audition for the role, Ferguson said, “If the president calls and offers me the job, I’d be honored to serve the president.”

He continued, “What I do know is he’s got great people around him right now that are doing an amazing job. I think Stephen Miller is a perfect example of that. He’s a warrior and a fighter.”

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The cozy chat took another turn when Ferguson appeared to be quoting House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ comments about Miller off a teleprompter, without naming him, saying, “He said he’s a dangerous person, a reckless extremist, an American, quote, with blood on his hands. And then he says his presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumor.”

FILE PHOTO: Aug 23, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; President Donald Trump (R) looks on from his viewing box next to UFC president Dana White (L) after the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. on the street circuit at National Mall. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images/File Photo
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After Ferguson spoke for nearly three minutes straight praising Trump, Miller, and the administration, Hannity wound up the chat by telling Ferguson, “It’ll be a hostile room, that part I can guarantee you, but I know you’re up for the fight.”

Ferguson certainly looked the part, appearing to have a Trump-like level of foundation on his face, with a large, makeup-less zone near his hairline.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Ben Ferguson talks to Sean Hannity.

Ben Ferguson talks to Sean Hannity.

Fox News

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Cameron Adams
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