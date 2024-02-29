Shohei Ohtani Stuns Baseball Fans by Revealing He’s Married

Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani stunned fans by offering a rare glimpse into his private life: He’s married.

In a post in Japanese on Instagram, Ohtani announced his new partnership with a touching tribute.

“Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I also have started a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me,” he wrote.

“I am excited for what is to come and thank you for your support,” Ohtani added.

Ohtani did not name his spouse but asked the media to respect her privacy, politely requesting they avoid “conducting unauthorized interviews,” according to a translation by the Associated Press.

The Japanese-born player has been compared to Babe Ruth for his skill and versatility, and he won the title of American League MVP in 2021 and 2023.

Last year, he signed a $700 million contract with the L.A. Dodgers and is now training in Arizona for the upcoming season.

The Dodgers will face the San Diego Padres on March 20-21 in Seoul in a two-game series to open the Major League Baseball season.