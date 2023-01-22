Manhunt: Shooter Escapes After Killing 10 in Calif. Ballroom

A manhunt is underway for a gunman who turned a California ballroom into a shooting gallery late Saturday, killing 10 people and wounding 10 others.

The nation’s latest mass shooting happened in Monterey Park, California, inside the Star Dance Studio less than a hour after a Lunar New Year festival in the city ended.

Police, meanwhile, were also on the scene of a second dance studio in Alhambra on Sunday morning, though it was not clear what might have transpired there.

Authorities did not release any information about a motive, although both dance studios are in predominantly Asian American communities.

“The investigators are working every lead on this case,” said Capt. Andrew Meyer, who leads the homicide department of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“We have all our resources here—unlimited amount of resources. We have resources from various law enforcement agencies. We’re reviewing all surveillance video, any surveillance video, following all leads, so we’re not going to leave anything unturned.”

The gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night in this city of 60,000 less than 10 miles from Los Angeles.

Wong Wei, who lives near the crime scene, told the Los Angeles Times that a friend who survived the massacre emerged from the bathroom to find a gunman holding a long gun and three bodies.

“When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons of the location, pouring out of location screaming. The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims,” Meyer said.

“The Monterey Park Police Fire Department responded to the scene and treated the injured and pronounced 10 of the victims deceased at the scene. There were at least 10 additional victims that were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical. The suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding.”