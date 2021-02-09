Shooting at Health Clinic in Minnesota Leaves Several Wounded

Police in Buffalo, Minnesota are responding to reports of a shooting at a health clinic, a spokesperson for the police department told The Daily Beast.

Police responded to a call at 10:54 a.m. local time warning of a “gun incident” at the clinic, according to the spokesperson. Local media reports said the shooting happened at the Allina Clinic Crossroads.

Police Chief Pat Budke told KSTP that there are victims but “we don’t know of any fatalities right now.” Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told the Associated Press there were multiple victims.

Budke told KSTP that a bomb squad was also heading to the scene. The ATF said they were also en route.

According to KSTP, a suspect is in custody, and there is no current public threat. A spokesperson for the department told The Daily Beast that she could not confirm the number of people who had been shot.