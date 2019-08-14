This is a developing story.

At least six police officers were shot in Philadelphia on Wednesday in a dramatic shootout with a gunman who barricaded himself inside a home and trapped other officers inside, authorities said.

Witnesses described a gun battle in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood that left the entire area on lockdown and culminated in an hours-long standoff, with dozens of police officers and vehicles swarming the scene—many with weapons drawn.

Narcotics officers had been attempting to serve an arrest warrant at the house around 4:30 p.m. when shots rang out and a gun battle erupted, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Two officers got trapped on the second floor of the house, along with two people who were handcuffed, as the gunman fired from the first floor into the ceiling, police said.

The six wounded officers were transported to local hospitals with “non-life threatening injuries,” police said.

The neighborhood was sealed off and the public was told to stay away from the scene that was still described as active more than two hours after the first gunshots rang out.

"It was like a war—like a scene that you see in war," a neighborhood woman told NBC 10. “The guns, the fire, the noise—it was like bombs going off simultaneously at a time where people are having dinner.”