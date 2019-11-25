BLACK FRIDAY 2019

Black Friday Brings 25% Off L.L.Beans Classic, Must-Have Bean Boots

Whether you're finally buying yourself a pair or getting one as a gift, you won't want to pass up this deal on these classic boots.

  • L.L.Bean: 25% Off L.L.Bean Bean Boots
  • Bean Boots come in a plethora of colors, heights, and linings. They’re one of the best-selling winter boots.
  • Shop the rest of our other Black Friday deal picks here.

Breaking out the Bean Boots is kind of like the unofficial official start of winter. No slush nor sleet nor winter storm can get through them. Grab a pair of your very own while they’re on sale for 25% off for Black Friday. Upgrade to the shearling-lined ones and your toes will thank you come January.  | Shop on L.L.Bean

