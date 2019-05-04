w&p Is Taking 20% off Their Entire Star Wars Collection, Including Ice Molds, Glasses, Bakeware, and More

Give me a moment while I collect myself (and try to hold back the myriad Star Wars puns I want to make). I’m a huge Star Wars fan and own a multitude of drinkware and such that show my true nerdy colors. w&p, makers of my favorite way to transport food to work, has a line of incredibly cool Star Wars ice molds and glasses, and they’re 25% off right now with code MAYTHE4TH.

The best and most awesome of the bunch is the Death Star. It’s a nerdy, but still cool, take on an ice sphere that will make your drink feel a little bit more towards the dark side than normal. They come in a solo (sorry) version for $11 or a 4-pack for $15 if you want to show it off to friends. Another great option is the lightsaber molds, which are perfect for fitting into the spout of water bottles, down to $12. The Darth Vader mask mold is also pretty rad, but I’d be a bit scared to drink something with that thing staring back at me.

If you’re good on the ice mold front, pick up a set of these awesome Death Star glasses for $30. Like Luke staring down the trench, you’ll be able to eye up to the Death Star with each sip you take. The rest of the w&p Star Wars collection is also 20% off, with aprons, cookie cutters, spatulas and more. May the Force be with you.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.