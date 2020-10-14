Start Your Plant Obsession With 20% Off for Prime Day

- 20% off Shop Succulents plants and succulents
- Succulents are easy to care for, while each plant has its unique preference for staying healthy. Choose from 30 different plant options.
- Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.
The first thing people notice when they see my apartment are the plants. I basically live in a jungle. And, much to my surprise, a lot of the plants that live in my apartment are from Amazon. Shop Succulents has an incredible selection of live greenery and robust succulents and it’s all 20% off for Prime Day. So, if you’ve been needing a little more green in your life, here’s your chance.
Shop Succulents Collection Assortment 20-pack
Down from $40
Aloe Vera Indoor House Plant in 4" Grow Pot
Down from $30
String of Bananas in a 6" Grow Pot
Down from $30
Rubber Ficus Tineke' House Plant in 6" Grow Pot
Down from $30
