SAVINGS IN SPADES
Save Up to 75% on Hundreds of Kate Spade Styles During the Surprise Sale
It’s that time again: The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is back, with up to 75% off hundreds of your favorite, classic styles. There’s so much to choose from, but there are a couple of standouts that we’re really liking. The Kelsey Tote is an elevated version of your everyday tote bag with two interior pockets for your phone and a zip pocket to keep your wallet and keys secure. It’s on sale for $79, saving you $220. The Dawn Laptop Bag is down to $99, a savings of $150, and is the perfect bag to pop your computer in and be on your way. It has a zip-top closure and two interior slip pockets to easily stash cables and headphones. If you need a going out bag, check out the Briar Lane Quilted Emelyn bag that is durable but still beautiful with a chain strap, interior pockets, a bold color aptly named Hot Chili, and that is $199 (68% off). Whatever you choose from this sale, it’ll be a steal on styles that you may not be able to get again.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.