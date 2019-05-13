The Ninja Foodi Can Pressure Cook, Air Fry, Bake, and Roast — And It’s on Sale for $199

If you thought the Instant Pot was the end-all, be-all of all-in-one kitchen gadgets, the Ninja Foodi would like to have a word. Right now, it’s down to $199, he best price it’s ever been by over $80.

This awesome gadget can not only pressure cook like the Scouted reader-favorite Instant Pot but it can also slow cook, air fry, bake, roast, and even broil so there’s no separate pan needed to get that hard and fast sear. It doesn’t take up much room on the counter and could replace the need to pre-heat your oven or even warm up a pan on the stove.

The 8-quart, ceramic-coated pot is nonstick and dishwasher safe, as is the 5-quart “cook & crisp” basket that you can use to hold up to a 7-lb chicken. The Ninja Foodi is a powerhouse of cooking prowess and can help you speed through your weeknight cooking without sacrificing finesse or flavor.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.