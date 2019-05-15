Outdoor Voices and Madewell Collaborate on an Exclusive Colorway of the $95 Top and Legging Rec Set

The $95 Rec Set from Outdoor Voices is a steal in and of itself, but the addition of a limited edition Outdoor Voices x Madewell color brings a whole new light to the color-blocked statement set.

Choose from the Two-Tone Athena Crop Top (a OV + Madewell exclusive color), or grab the Athena Crop Top, Plunge Bra, Double-Time Bra, or Steeplechase Bra in non-exclusive, but still great-looking, colors. Then you can choose from the OV + Madewell ¾ Two-Tone Leggings or opt for the classic Outdoor Voices ⅞ Springs Leggings, ⅞ Warmup Leggings, or ¾ Warmup leggings to wrap your legs in. Each top and bottom comes in a multitude of colors, including the exclusive Slate/Emerald two-tone for the new collaboration. Over at Madewell, you can also get a limited edition T-shirt, cropped sweatshirt (which I am heavily eyeing), canvas tote (which I immediately purchased because I have a problem), and scrunchie.

When it comes to outfitting your body in workout gear that won’t quit, Outdoor Voices knows what it’s doing. And the Rec Kit, made in an exclusive two-tone colorway with Madewell, is a stylish way to stay active.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.