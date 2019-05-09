Pure Biology Skincare is Packed with Anti-Aging Ingredients and Is On Sale for $20 on Amazon

Amazon has an uncanny ability to carry literally anything you could ever need, including some pretty potent and promising skincare. As part of today’s Deal of the Day, you get your choice of three different skincare products from Pure Biology for $20 each (up to 39% off).

The Total Eye Cream has vitamin C and E, hyaluronic acid, aloe, argan oil, and anti-aging complexes to help reduce the look of dark circles, de-puff under eyes, and smooth wrinkles and fine lines. The Retinol+ Moisturizer has all the anti-aging components you could need in a daily moisturizer, like retinol, hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, C, and E, and argan oil, plus NG Kombuchka and Pepha Tight to help supply your skin with a boost of amino acids that can help fight wrinkles and lighten any dark spots. And to round out your routine, the Enhanced Night Cream has all the things that the moisturizer has, plus Baobab oil and ceramide 2 to help reduce eye bags and dark circles and renew the delicate skin around your eyes. It also has allantoin and Syn-Coll (a patented synthetic tripeptide) to boost collagen and help refine the look of pores. All-in-all, any of these three discounted skin care products will help you take care of your skin and can be a valuable asset in fighting aging. Get them while they’re on sale for $20.

