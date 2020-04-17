Should We Be Scared by These Jobless Numbers? You Bet We Should

Should we be scared by the 5.2 million new jobless claims filed Thursday? This brings the four-week total to more than 22 million, more than 14 percent of the people who were employed before the pandemic hit.

This is a far bigger hit to the economy than anything we have ever seen. Even in the worst four weeks of the Great Recession, claims were just over 3.1 million. There is no doubt that we are seeing an unprecedented plunge in economic output.

But these numbers really should not be a surprise. We are quite deliberately shutting down large segments of the economy. In much of the country it is now illegal for people to eat at restaurants, get a haircut, and shop in a large number of stores selling items that are not considered necessities. Given this reality, it is not surprising tens of millions who work in these businesses have lost their jobs.