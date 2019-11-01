Months after teaming up with the hosts of Fox News midday gabfest The Five to record an extremely lame hit song titled “Shut Up About Politics,” country artist John Rich appeared on Fox News to—without a shred of irony—talk about politics.

Sitting down Friday with The Daily Briefing host Dana Perino—a Five host featured on the song—Rich was immediately asked to weigh in on former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s recent appearance on The Daily Show.

Noting that Clinton took part in a skit in which she told a scary ghost story about losing the 2016 election despite having three million more votes than Donald Trump, Perino added that Clinton and the show “thought that was funny” but not for the same reason Rich might think it’s funny.

The singer, however, focused instead on how scary he found Clinton’s physical appearance.

“That actually freaked me out a little bit,” he declared. “I’m kind of envious of her because if you think about all the money she saves every Halloween, she doesn’t have to get a costume.”

While an on-air graphic blared “Country Star John Rich Talks Politics W/Dana,” again without a glint of self-awareness, Rich continued to express how physically frightened he was of the former secretary of state.

“Well her policies were scary and then when you put her out in the dark with a flashlight and the whole thing you go—that’s how I kind of envision how that would have worked out,” he added.

They would go on to talk about politics and Clinton for a bit longer before moving on to how much fans love their collaborative song.

That song, co-written by Fox News political pundit Greg Gutfeld, features the following lyrical refrain:

Shut up about politics

Ain't nothin' but a big pile of dirty tricks

I'm tired of all the fighting and the pitchin' fits

So shut up about politics.