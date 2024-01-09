Sinéad O’Connor’s Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner

Sinéad O’Connor died from natural causes, a British coroner confirmed Tuesday.

The Irish singer was pronounced dead at the age of 56 on July 26, 2023, after police found her unresponsive at a residential address in London. Scotland Yard said at the time that her death was not being treated as suspicious.

“This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes,” a spokesman for Southwark Coroner’s Court said in a statement to media Tuesday. “The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”

Last summer, O’Connor’s death was announced by her family. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they said in a statement. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer passed away just 18 months after the loss of her 17-year-old son, Shane, who died by suicide in January 2022. O’Connor had two other sons and a daughter.

News of her death last year triggered an outpouring of grief in Ireland and around the world. “Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare,” Leo Varadkar, the Irish Taoiseach, said at the time. “Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741