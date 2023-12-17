Fantasia Says Airbnb Host Kicked Her Family Out in Racist Incident

Singer Fantasia Barrino took Airbnb to task on Sunday, claiming a host forced her and her children out of their reservation late Saturday night in what she alleged was an act of racial profiling.

The Color Purple star wrote in an X post that she had booked a house to allow her son to spend time with his friends and herself due to her press schedule in promoting the film. However, the hosts allegedly accused Barrino of hosting a loud outdoor party solely by witnessing balloons entering the house and a game truck outside the home.

“It’s evident from the sayings on the wall, to the outdoor fire pit/jacuzzi and a well equipped game room in the garage/poker table that people Hosts parties and/or gatherings here on the lake often as there were weights with balloon ribbon left in the garage from a previous party at the house,” she wrote.

Airbnb had no immediate comment on Barrino’s claims.

Barrino also claimed the number of people she reserved the house for was the number of people who spent the night. “They never said we weren’t allowed to have any company over!!” she wrote.

“It’s evident to me this was racial profiling and the treatment we received was due to the color of our skin,” she added. “I wanted my son to enjoy his friends (10-12) year old and make him feel special as I have been traveling for the last 35+ days promoting a movie I starred in. This time, I dare not stay quiet.”

Airbnb’s support account replied to Barrino’s post and said the service “does not condone discrimination in any way,” linking to its non-discrimination policy. The post also asked Barrino to message the account with her email for further assistance.