Halle Bailey Shares Son’s Birth: ‘Welcome to the World My Halo’

Halle Bailey gave us a great new year’s surprise with an Instagram post on Saturday night announcing her son’s birth. The singer expressed gratitude for the newborn, Halo, and showed off a picture of herself and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, holding hands with the baby.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” the Little Mermaid actress wrote in the caption. “Welcome to the world my halo… the world is desperate to know you.”

Up until now, Bailey has been private regarding her personal life, never publicly confirming that she was pregnant, which led to widespread fan speculation. According to People, the 23-year-old fired back at a user on Snapchat in November who claimed that she had a “pregnancy nose” in a recent picture. “Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it's going to be hell to pay,” Bailey said in a video. “You know why? Because I'm Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

But in December, People reported that she thanked her “real supporters who are respectful of women’s bodies,” stating in her Instagram Stories, “Being under a microscope is not easy but for the real ones who show unconditional love religiously I appreciate you. I feel so blessed and grateful.”

Bailey has been in a relationship with DDG since 2022. He posted the same photo on his own Instagram page, sharing, “My biggest blessing by far, son son… never been so in love, baby halo.”

Several big names left congratulatory messages in Bailey’s comments, with rapper Nicki Minaj writing, “Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. Congrats, mama,” and actress Rachel Zegler saying, “Welcome baby halo!!!!! And congratulations beautiful mama.”